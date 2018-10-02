Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier’s agent suspended by the FA

Football agent David Manasseh has been suspended by the Football Association for three months and fined £50,000 for trying to sign an underage player.

Manasseh, who is the managing director of the Stellar Group, was found to have entered into a contract with a player before the year of his 16th birthday.

He denied the charge against him, but it was found proven at an FA hearing.

Manasseh breached regulation B8 of the FA’s regulations on working with intermediaries, which states that contracts – and direct or indirect approaches – between agents and players cannot be made before January 1 of the year of the player’s 16th birthday.

He is now banned from all football activity for three months.

Stellar’s clients include Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier and Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale.

England and Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is another client.

Manasseh has previously represented Ashley Cole, Adam Lallana and Joe Hart.