Luke Shaw signs new four-and-a-half year deal at Man Utd

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has signed a new contract that ties him to the club until June 2023.

The Red Devils have the option to extend the four-and-a-half year deal by an extra season until June 2024.

Shaw, aged 23, has frequently clash with manager Jose Mourinho over the past two years and looked destined to leave Old Trafford when his previous deal expired next summer.

But he has made an impressive start to the new season, regaining favour with Mourinho and winning back his place in the England squad.

After signing his new deal, Shaw told United’s website: “Since I came to United, it’s been a whirlwind four years that have passed so quickly. I am very proud to sign my new contract and continue my stay at this great club. I want to thank everybody that has stood by me and shown me huge support – the management, my team-mates and the fans.

“I want to let everyone know that I will give everything I have to repay them and deliver success over the years to come. I’m still very young with a lot more to learn and I can’t wait to continue my progress under Jose Mourinho.”

Shaw’s new deal, which the Daily Mail claims is worth, £150,000-a-week puts an end to speculation over his future. His previous contact was due to expire at the end of the current campaign.

The former Southampton man joined United for £27m in 2014. But injuries and poor form have limited him to just 75 appearances for the club to date.