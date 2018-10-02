Man Utd captain Antonio Valencia barely on speaking terms with Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has fallen out with yet another player.

The Portuguese boss is barely on speaking terms with club captain Antonio Valencia, according to the Daily Mail.

Ecuador international Valencia, aged 33, is no longer in communication with his manager.

Mourinho reportedly criticised his skipper for not attending last week’s Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County. The veteran right-back was not selected for the match, but was expected to be in the stands to support his team-mates in his role as club captain.

Before that game, midfielder Paul Pogba had been stripped of the vice-captaincy for criticising United’s tactics after a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Valencia was dropped for last weekend’s Premier League defeat to West Ham United, so Ashley Young captained the Red Devils at the London Stadium.

Alexis Sanchez was also axed for the loss to the Hammers, while a group of players including Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly and Andreas Pereira have reportedly sided with Pogba in his dispute with Mourinho.