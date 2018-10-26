Skip to main content

Man Utd fans call for Mason Greenwood to start vs Everton after U23 goal

Manchester United supporters on social media have been calling on manager Jose Mourinho to start with young striker Mason Greenwood for Sunday’s game against Everton.

The fans suggested Greenwood should start ahead of misfiring forward Romelu Lukaku at Goodison Park.

Lukaku has been struggling for form and goals this season. Greenwood’s debut goal for United’s under-23 side against Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening seems to have sparked the idea that he would be a better option to lead the line for the first-team.

Greenwood is a 17-year-old England Under-18 interantional. He has mainly played for the United under-18 squad, although he was part of United’s pre-season tour of the USA over the summer.

He signed his first professional contract earlier this month.

You can Greenwood scoring against Wolves under-23s tonight in the video below.

And here’s what United fans had to say about drafting Greenwood in for this weekend’s trip to Merseyside.