Man Utd fined €15,000 by UEFA

Manchester United have been fined €15,000 (£13,200) by UEFA for the delayed kick-off of their Champions League game against Valencia earlier this month.

European football’s governing body has ordered the Red Devils to pay €5,000 for arriving late to Old Trafford and €10,000 for causing the match to kick-off late.

United’s coach was struck in traffic ahead of the game and Jose Mourinho’s squad arrived later than scheduled.

Mourinho himself will receive an official warning in relationship to the late kick-off.

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body met today to decide on the punishment.

Opponents Valencia have been fined €1,000 after their fans set off fireworks inside Old Trafford. They were also charged in relation to the late kick-off, but received only a warning after today’s meeting in recognition that the delay was United’s fault.

The group game ended in a goalless draw and United were booed off the pitch by their fans after the final whistle.