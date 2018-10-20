Man Utd players react to 2-2 draw with Chelsea

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to react to their 2-2 draw with Chelsea in today’s lunchtime kick-off.

The Red Devils came from 1-0 down to take a 1-2 lead at Stamford Bridge, with Anthony Martial scoring both their goals.

But a late equaliser from England international Ross Barkley meant United were forced to settle for a draw that probably felt more like a defeat.

The frustration was apparent in the players’ post-match tweets. Here’s what they had to say.

Though game, we keep focused and on to the next @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/8q9VHNHkNQ — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 20, 2018

Obviously disappointed to walk away with a draw as the second half was ours but what a comeback and what a team performance. Fans were 🔥🔥 — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 20, 2018

Tony Martial came from France…

English press said he had no chance.

50 million down the drain…

OOPS @AnthonyMartial scores again!!! 🔥🔴1️⃣1️⃣ — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 20, 2018

Hard to settle for a point when we deserved more.. Onwards and upwards #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PMgp6Gnb3B — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 20, 2018