Man Utd players react to 2-2 draw with Chelsea
Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to react to their 2-2 draw with Chelsea in today’s lunchtime kick-off.
The Red Devils came from 1-0 down to take a 1-2 lead at Stamford Bridge, with Anthony Martial scoring both their goals.
But a late equaliser from England international Ross Barkley meant United were forced to settle for a draw that probably felt more like a defeat.
The frustration was apparent in the players’ post-match tweets. Here’s what they had to say.
🔴🔴🔴 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/FbWIv6ukcu
— Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) October 20, 2018
Though game, we keep focused and on to the next @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/8q9VHNHkNQ
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 20, 2018
Obviously disappointed to walk away with a draw as the second half was ours but what a comeback and what a team performance. Fans were 🔥🔥
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 20, 2018
Tony Martial came from France…
English press said he had no chance.
50 million down the drain…
OOPS @AnthonyMartial scores again!!! 🔥🔴1️⃣1️⃣
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) October 20, 2018
Hard to settle for a point when we deserved more.. Onwards and upwards #MUFC pic.twitter.com/PMgp6Gnb3B
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 20, 2018
Honestly gutted with that result. Feel like it’s 2 big points dropped. Thank you to the fans for the amazing support today 🙌🏽❤️
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) October 20, 2018