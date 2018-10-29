Man Utd players’ tributes after Leicester City helicopter crash

Manchester United’s players have been paying tribute to Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and those who died with him in the helicopter tragedy at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes owner; two members of his staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare; pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz were all killed when the chopper span out of control and crashed outside the stadium shortly after take-off following the game against West Ham United on Saturday evening.

Several United players sent their condolences to Leicester and all those affected by the crash.

My thoughts and condolences go out to everyone @LCFC .

To the players, staff and fans that have been affected by this tragedy please know you are all in our prayers #RIP — Ashley Young (@youngy18) October 28, 2018

This is truly heart breaking, sending all my love and thoughts to everyone at @LCFC and especially Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s family what you created and achieved will never be forgotten a true hero has been lost https://t.co/Utu7VpcVMI — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) October 28, 2018

My thoughts and condolences go out to everyone and to the families affected in this tragedy @LCFC pic.twitter.com/VwISZq8EcR — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) October 28, 2018

A very sad day for football ! My thoughts are with @LCFC ! Condolences to family, friends and all Leicester players and supporters. pic.twitter.com/QLjYc0WYBO — Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) October 28, 2018

Football is family. Heart goes out to Glenn & LCFC — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 28, 2018