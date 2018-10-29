Skip to main content

Man Utd players’ tributes after Leicester City helicopter crash

Manchester United’s players have been paying tribute to Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and those who died with him in the helicopter tragedy at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes owner; two members of his staff, Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare; pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz were all killed when the chopper span out of control and crashed outside the stadium shortly after take-off following the game against West Ham United on Saturday evening.

Several United players sent their condolences to Leicester and all those affected by the crash.