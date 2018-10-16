Man Utd star reveals what he’s been working on in training

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has revealed he has been working on his link-up play with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane in England training over the past couple of weeks.

Rashford and Kane combined for the United man to score England’s second goal in their 2-3 win over Spain in Seville last night.

He was played in on goal after good hold up work by Kane and applied an excellent finish under pressure from the Spain defence.

Rashford says the goal was the result of work on the training ground.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Link up we’ve been working on in training @HKane, great assist.”