Man Utd star seeking divine intervention for Juventus game

Manchester United midfielder Fred is seeking help from a higher power ahead of this evening’s Champions League clash with Juventus at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international posted a pre-match social media message in which he asked for God to bless the team going into the game.

Writing on Twitter, Fred said: “God bless us today! #UCL #GGMU.”

The tweet was accompanied by an emoji of praying hands.

United are currently second in the group, two points behind opponents Juve, who have won both of their group games to date.