Man Utd vs Newcastle team news and preview

Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford in the Saturday tea-time kick-off in the Premier League this weekend.

The fixture pairs two sides who are both in desperate need of a win to end difficult spells.

Man Utd team news

United welcome back Ashley Young from the minor problem that forced him out of the midweek Champions League game against Valencia.

Other than that, there are no changes in the players available for selection. Defender Marcos Rojo, midfielder Ander Herrera and attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard all remain sidelined.

Newcastle team news

Defenders Federico Fernandez and Paul Dummett are both in contention to return from the hamstring injuries that ruled them out of last weekend’s 0-2 defeat at home to Leicester.

Venezuela international striker Salomon Rondon (thigh) and French defender Florian Lejeune (knee) are still absent.

Man Utd form

The Red Devils are on a poor run of form having gone four games without a win in all competitions. Since beating Young Boys on September 19, United have drawn 1-1 with Wolves, been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Derby County, been beaten 3-1 by West Ham, and drawn 0-0 with Valencia.

A record of three wins, three defeats and a draw in the Premier League so far this season leaves them sitting 10th in the table.

Newcastle form

Struggling Newcastle are sitting 18th in the Premier League table and are yet to win a game this season. Rafa Benitez’s side have mustered draws against Cardiff City and Crystal Palace, but have lost all their other league fixtures to date.

Man Utd vs Newcastle betting

The bookmakers are pretty confident about which of these two teams will be able to stop the rot this weekend. Hosts United are hot favourites to win this one at odds of 2/5. The Magpies are a sizeable 7/1 to beat United, which indicates the bookies are not expecting Benitez to be able to pull off a shock victory at Old Trafford. The draw is 10/3.