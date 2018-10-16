Why Manchester United will not win the Premier League title?

When Manchester United managed to finish second in the Premier League last year, the general expectation was that the Red Devils would be able to win the title soon.

However, United are looking far from being champions in waiting after playing eight of their league matches so far this season.

Jose Mourinho’s team looks very weak when compared to the other title contenders, who are looking very strong. Even Chelsea, who were poor last season, are doing very well under their new manager Maurizio Sarri. The Blues are currently level on points with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Manchester City became the first team in Premier League history to reach 100 points en route to winning the title last season. They were supremely dominant in the league last year. And while that level of performance is unlikely to be repeated this year, still Pep Guardiola’s team are looking good enough to win the league title this season too.

Their squad is currently filled with some of the best players in the world. Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, and Leroy Sane can shatter any defence, while their midfield boasts players like Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan. And to the squad that topped the table last year, they have added the big-money signing of Riyad Mahrez for £60m, which means they are determined to win the title this year too.

Liverpool look stronger than ever with their incredible attacking trio of Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. And to further strengthen the team, Liverpool spent a lot of money in the transfer market. They bought Alisson for £66.8m, Fabinho for £43.7 m and Xherdan Shaqiri for £13.5m. They are looking like genuine title contenders, too.

Judging by the current situation, it looks prudent to bet on Liverpool or Manchester City for the league title. United barely managed to beat struggling Newcastle United in their recent game. That capped a string of disappointing performances, which explains why they are currently sitting eighth in the table and seven points adrift of the leaders.

And while you are betting, you can check Dafabet whose offers are primarily related to football. The football bookmaker is even the shirt sponsor of Celtic, Burnley, Sunderland, and Blackburn. Also, they are the betting partners of Everton and Wales national team.

Their offers are very enticing. If you choose Dafabet, you can get up to £30 in free bets. And claiming this offer is very simple and easy. All you need to do is register for a new account, bet £10 or more and if you lose your opening bet then 100 percent of your stakes will be returned to you. However, you should read very closely all the terms and conditions associated with the free bet. One condition is that your qualifying bet must be priced 1.50 or above. Additionally, you will only be eligible for this offer if you are currently living in the UK and Ireland.

Though Dafabet is the official main sponsor of Scottish champions Celtic, they give very attractive offers for the Premier League too. In fact, Premier League betting is their specialty. Besides its betting offers, Dafabet also offers great customer service. They provide ‘Live Chat’ agents who can be contacted at any time throughout the week.

At Old Trafford, Mourinho is currently under a lot of pressure. The Portuguese manager is now in his third season at United now and that has rarely been a good length of time for him to be at a club. The third year has often led to his quitting or being sacked from his jobs. His situation is not looking good at United now.

The Red Devils have lost three Premier League matches already this season. They lost two of those in back-to-back matches against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur, and suffered their latest defeat came against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

There is already a great deal of talk about whether or not Mourinho will be sacked. Against that backdrop and given the results so far this team, the prospect of his team winning the league title this season seems to be out of the question for now.