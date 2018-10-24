Marcos Alonso reacts to signing a new Chelsea contract

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has given his reaction to signing a new long-term contract with the club.

The Spain international, aged 27, today put pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half year deal that keeps him at Stamford Bridge until June 2023.

He has now posted on social media to give his thought on the new contract.

Writing on Twitter, Alonso said: “Very happy to have signed a new contract with @ChelseaFC! Together until 2023.”

The former Real Madrid and Bolton Wanderers man was signed from Italian side Fiorentina in 2016. He has won a Premier League title and the FA Cup in his first two seasons with the Blues.