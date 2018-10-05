Matteo Guendouzi reacts to scoring his first Arsenal goal

Arsenal’s summer signing Matteo Guendouzi scored his first goal for the club in last night’s Europa League win over Qarabag.

The 19-year-old midfielder joined the Gunners from Lorient in a deal worth a reported £7m and has probably had more playing time than most Arsenal fans expected at that stage. He has now marked a promising start to his career with the north Londoners by opening his goalscoring account.

Guendouzi bagged the third goal in a 0-3 win in Azerbaijan last night. He scored with a low drive from just inside the penalty area.

Alexandre Lacazette provided the assist, and got a thank you when Guendouzi reacted to his goal on social media.

He wrote: “Excellent victory in @europaleague! So happy to have scored my first goal under my new colors @arsenal 🔴⚪️Thank you Laca 👊🏽.”