Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery work together on coaching course

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino and Arsenal counterpart Unai Emery have put north London allegiances behind them to team up on a coaching course.

Pochettino and Emery have both been drafted in as expert mentors at the Spanish FA’s UEFA A licence course at Las Rozas Sports City on the outskirts of Madrid.

They held a press conference together to make the start of the course. They were joined by former Mallorca and Atletico Madrid coach Gregorio Manzano and Beijing Renhe manager Luiz Garcia Plaza, who are also helping to take the course.

Pochettino’s Spurs and Emery’s Gunners are currently level on 18 points in the Premier League. Arsenal are fourth – one place ahead of their local rivals – by virtue of a better goal difference.

Emery is back in his homeland for the course, while former Argentina international Pochettino played and coached in Spain with Espanyol.

