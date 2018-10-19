Maurizio Sarri confirms Chelsea’s team news ahead of Man Utd game

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Matteo Kovacic are both fit for tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Rudiger pulled out of Germany’s squad to face France and the Netherlands due to a groin injury.

Kovacic was forced off during Croatia’s 0-0 draw with England, and missed the friendly against Jordan.

But Sarri is confident of having both players available to face the Red Devils.

The Italian’s biggest concern is over young midfielder Ethan Ampadu, who sustained a knee injury playing against Spain for Wales.

Sarri also revealed that England international Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odi are both slight doubts with injuries.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference this afternoon, he said: “As usual after the national teams we have some problems.

“The most serious is with Ethan Ampadu. We have a little problem with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ross Barkley, which are less serious.

“Antonio Rudiger has done better in the last two days, like Mateo Kovacic. I think they will be able to play.”

Chelsea host United at Stamford Bridge in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

The Blues are sitting in second place in the Premier League table, level on points with leaders Manchester City., after eight games.