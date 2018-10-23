Mesut Ozil credits Allah for Arsenal’s win over Leicester City

While most pundits have been praising Mesut Ozil for his performance in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Leicester City, the German playmaker insists it is Allah who should be getting the credit.

Ozil scored the Gunners’ equaliser and was instrumental in both of Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang’s goals as Unai Emery’s side recorded a 10th successive victory.

The former Germany international posted on Twitter a photo of him bowing to the ground after scoring his goal.

In the accompanying tweet, he wrote: “Alhamdulillah.”

That translates as “all praise is due to God alone”.