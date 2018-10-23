Mesut Ozil credits Allah for Arsenal’s win over Leicester City
While most pundits have been praising Mesut Ozil for his performance in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Leicester City, the German playmaker insists it is Allah who should be getting the credit.
Ozil scored the Gunners’ equaliser and was instrumental in both of Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang’s goals as Unai Emery’s side recorded a 10th successive victory.
The former Germany international posted on Twitter a photo of him bowing to the ground after scoring his goal.
In the accompanying tweet, he wrote: “Alhamdulillah.”
That translates as “all praise is due to God alone”.
Alhamdulillah 🙏🏼 || ٱلْـحَـمْـدُ للهِ 🙌🏼 #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/xB8QqpNCUY
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 23, 2018