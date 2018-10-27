Mesut Ozil hints that he’s going into business with Mathieu Flamini
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has dropped a pretty big clue that he is going into business with former team-mate Mathieu Flamini.
Former Gunners midfielder Flamini owns a green energy company and Ozil last night posted a picture of the pair together on Twitter.
An accompanying tweet said the pair were having a “bromance reunion” and told his followers to await “something special” the pair would be announcing in just over a week.
Ozil’s emojis of the planet Earth and a plant suggest it will be linked to Flamini’s business.
Bromance Reunion! ❤🙏🏼😉 @mathieuflamini and me are preparing something special for all of you. Coming very soon. 06.11.18 👍🏼🌱🌍 pic.twitter.com/sWspWgyYvg
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 26, 2018