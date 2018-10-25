Mesut Ozil names Arsenal’s best young player

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil can certainly pick a pass, but can he pick a player?

If he can, young midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could be in line for a big career.

In a Twitter question and answer session, Ozil was asked to name the best young player at the club. It was Guendouzi who got his vote.

The 19-year-old joined the Gunners from French side Lorient in the summer. He has already clocked up 10 first-team appearances for the north Londoners, including seven Premier League outings.

Arsenal have high hopes for homegrown talents Reiss Nelson, who is currently impressing on loan at Hoffenheim, and Emile Smith-Rowe. Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah, Joe Willock, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Torreira are other players aged 22 who are involved in coach Unai Emery’s plans.

But as far as Ozil is concerned, Guendouzi is the pick of the bunch.

Guendouzi, who started his youth career at Paris Saint-Germain, is a France Under-20 international and has rejected a call-up to play for Morocco.