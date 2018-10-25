Mesut Ozil open to Turkey transfer

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has suggested he is open to the idea of a transfer to a Turkish club.

The former Germany international came close to the end of his contract with the Gunners earlier this year, but ultimately signed a new deal tying him to the north Londoners until June 2021.

Quizzed on the prospect of a move to the country of his ethnic heritage on Twitter, Ozil didn’t want to rule it out.

He wrote: “Difficult question! But I would say… never say never!”

Ozil, aged 29, is a third-generation Turkish-German. The playmaker courted controversy earlier this year when he posed for a photograph with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan poses for a photo

He is also currently dating former Miss Turkey Amine Gülşe, so there are plenty of connections to the country.

Ozil has previously played for Schalke, Werder Bremen, Real Madrid and, since 2013, Arsenal.