Mesut Ozil posts mopey tweet after Crystal Palace game

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to write a mopey tweet in the wake of the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace.

The former Germany international was criticised for his reaction to being substituted at Selhurst Park, when he snubbed coach Unai Emery and threw his gloves to the ground.

Seemingly in response to that, Ozil has shared a slice of internet wisdom with his followers.

He wrote: “Don’t judge my path if you didn’t walk my journey.”

The tweet garnered a mixed reaction, with some offering support and others suggesting the tweet was more in-keeping with a teenage girl’s Instagram post.