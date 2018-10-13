Mo Salah returns to Liverpool with muscle injury

Mo Salah has pulled out of Egypt’s squad an returned to Liverpool for treatment on a muscle injury he sustained during last night’s 4-1 win over Swaziland.

The Reds star was forced off during the closing stages of the African Nations Cup qualifier in Cairo.

He was due to travel to Swaziland for the return fixture, but will instead report to Melwood after jetting back to Merseyside.

Although Liverpool have not yet commented on the extent of the injury, the Egypt camp appear to believe that the 26-year-old’s injury is a strain, rather than a tear.

A statement from the Egyptian Football Association read: “[Egypt manager] Javier Aguirre has decided to let Mohamed Salah return to his club and not participate in the Swaziland match on Tuesday to give him more rest.

“During the previous match against Swaziland, Salah complained of stress in the musculoskeletal muscle.

“He was examined medically and radiation was performed on the area of complaint after the game.”

Egypt assistant coach Hany Ramzy told beIN Sports: “The initial diagnosis, according to the team doctor, is a strong muscle strain. It is not a tear. I think it is not serious.”

Liverpool return to action after the international break with an away game at Huddersfield Town on October 20.

Based on the initial noise coming out of the Egypt camp, Jurgen Klopp will hope to have Salah available for that fixture.