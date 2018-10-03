Paul Pogba issues rallying cry after Man Utd’s 0-0 draw with Valencia

Midfielder Paul Pogba was the surprising source of a post-match rallying cry after Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Valencia.

The France international has clashed repeatedly with manager Jose Mourinho in recent weeks, so the Red Devils’ poor run of form could potentially benefit Pogba if it results in Mourinho losing his job.

But the former Juventus star was one of the only United players to stick his head above the parapet on social media after they were booed off the pitch at Old Trafford last night.

Writing on his Twitter account, Pogba said: “Let’s keep fighting United.”