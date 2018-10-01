Paul Pogba suggests he would be ‘dead’ if he commented on Man Utd’s defeat at West Ham

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has given fresh insight into his deteriorating relationship with manager Jose Mourinho by suggesting he would be “dead” if he discussed Saturday’s defeat at West Ham United.

Pogba was stripped of the vice-captaincy last week after suggesting in the wake of the 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers that United ought to play more attacking football at Old Trafford.

He was in the stands for the Carabao Cup defeat to Derby County in midweek, but was confronted by an angry Mourinho on the training ground the following morning over a jovial Instagram post.

And with United slipped to a 3-1 loss at the London Stadium over the weekend, Pogba was not inclined to provide his assessment of the match to supporters.

Asked to give his verdict, he replied: “You want me dead?”

The comment was made in the post-match mixed zone, where the players pass reporters as they leave the dressing rooms.

Pogba’s latest barb mirrors a post-match interview after the 2-1 win over Leicester City on the opening day of the season in which he suggested he could not speak his mind for fear of being fined by the club.