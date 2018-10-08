Pep Guardiola says he didn’t know about Riyad Mahrez’s poor penalty record before his Liverpool miss

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says he was unaware of Riyad Mahrez’s poor penalty-taking record before he missed an 85th-minute spot-kick against Liverpool yesterday afternoon.

Mahrez’s miss makes him with second worst penalty-taker in Premier League history among those who have taken more than 10. The Algeria international has scored only seven of his 12 Premier League penalties, which gives him a conversion rate of 57 per cent.

Only former Aston Villa striker Juan Pablo Angel (50%, 5/10) has a worse record.

But Guardiola says he didn’t know about Mahrez’s previous failures when he selected him to take the crucial kick at Anfield on Sunday. He picked the former Leicester City star on the basis of his training ground penalty kicks.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Guardiola said: “He had the courage to hit the penalty. In the training session, he shoots perfect penalties.

“In the end, ok, it sometimes happens. In the end it is what it is.”

Asked again about the miss, he said: “Well the taker is Sergio – he was not there. But we practice, that sometimes happens.”

Mahrez’s miss ensured the game ended in a goalless draw. Three points would have seen City move clear of Liverpool and Chelsea at the top of the table.