Photo: Arsenal star on his way to Swaziland

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has travelled to Swaziland to play an African Nations Cup qualifier with his Egypt team.

The Gunners man and his team-mates recorded a 4-1 win over the same opponents in Cairo last week and have now made the flight south for the return fixture.

Elneny posted a photo showing him and his team-mates on board their plane earlier today.

A notable absentee is Liverpool star Mo Salah, who has returned to the UK for treatment on a muscle injury.