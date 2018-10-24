Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo spends time with his former Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was able to spend some time with his former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson following last night’s Champions League game between the two clubs.

The Portugal international took to social media to share a photo of him and Ferguson reunited in Manchester.

He wrote: “A great coach and above all a wonderful man. Taught me so many things inside and outside the pitch. Great to see you in good shape, Boss!”

The final sentence was clearly in reference to Ferguson’s recovery from recent health problems.

Ronaldo played under Ferguson at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, when he made his then world record £80m transfer to Real Madrid.