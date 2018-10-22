Photo: Laurent Koscielny returns to full training

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has returned to full training.

The French centre-back, aged 33, has not played since injuring his achilles in the Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid in April.

Having missed France’s victorious 2018 World Cup campaign and the Gunners’ start to the 2018/19 season, Koscielny is now closing in on a return to action.

He posted a photo on Twitter showing him in action at Arsenal’s London Colney ground this morning.

In an accompanying tweet, he said: “First full training with my teammates ! 😍”