Photo: Marcos Alonso signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal at the club.

The Spain international is now tied to the Blues until June 2023.

The 27-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Italian side Fiorentina in 2016. He won the Premier League title in his debut season with the Blues, then won the FA Cup in his second season. He has also chipped in with an impressive 15 goals in his 92 appearances for Chelsea to date.

After putting pen to paper on his new deal, Alonso told Chelsea’s official website: ‘I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world. It’s been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more.’