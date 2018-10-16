Photo: Mohamed Elneny meets Arsenal fans in Swaziland

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has discovered you can go just about anywhere in the world and bump into some of the club’s supporters.

The Egypt international is currently in Swaziland for today’s African Nations Cup qualification match, but ahead of the game he bumped into a group of Gooners.

Elneny posed for a photo with them and posted it to his official Twitter account.

He wrote: “Our fans all over the world we love you and appreciate the unconditional support you always give us.”

Elneny can be seen wearing Egypt gear bearing his number 17 shirt number.