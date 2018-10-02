Photo: Tottenham’s new pitch arrives

The pitch has arrived at Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium.

The north Londoners shared a photo on Twitter showing rolls of turf waiting to be laid.

Spurs were due to be playing at the new ground from the start of this season, but have been forced to continue their Wembley tenancy due to delays in the construction work.

With the pitch now ready to go down, it appears that the end of the building work is in sight.

The grass has been grown for Spurs in the Netherlands. Members of the club’s groundstaff have spent eight weeks based there to monitor the progress and make sure the pitch was in prime condition for its arrival in London.

Although the first rolls of turf have arrived, it will take 23 refrigerated lorries to deliver all the grass over the course of the next three days. Each 2.4m by 12m strip of turf weighs around 1.5 tonnes.