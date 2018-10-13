Photo: Trent Alexander-Arnold arrives in Spain clutching his chessboard

Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold has travelled to Seville with England for their Nations League clash with Spain – and there are no prizes for guessing his choice of in-flight entertainment.

The right-back stepped onto the tarmac in Spain with his chessboard tucked under his arm.

Alexander-Arnold recently spoke of his love of chess, then took on world champion Magnus Carlsen.

Although he lost to Carlsen, it looks like he is taking the opportunity to polish his skills ahead of a possible rematch.

Writing on Twitter, he joked: “Couldn’t forget the chessboard 😜.”