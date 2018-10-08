Photo: Trent Alexender-Arnold plays world chess champion Magnus Carlsen

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken on world champion Magnus Carlsen in a game of chess.

The England international, aged 20, recently spoke of his love of playing chess. But the rookie was given a stiff challenge when he was pitted against the 27-year-old Norwegian.

Alexander-Arnold did not disgrace himself. He lasted 17 moves before being put into checkmate for Carlsen.

After the game, which was played shortly after Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Manchester City, Alexander-Arnold declared himself pleased with his performance.

He said: “This whole experience has been an eye-opener, not only into just how much goes into becoming great at the game but also seeing the similarities between it and the sport I love, football. Football and chess can seem like polar sporting opposites, but there are so many similarities with the modern game.”

Alexander-Arnold added: “Although it may go down as a 1-0 loss, I will be practicing more and maybe there will be a re-match.”