Photo and Video: Dele Alli signs new Spurs contract

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new contract that will tie him to the north London club until June 2024.

England international Alli, aged 22, joined Spurs from MK Dons in 2015. He has since scored 48 goals in 153 appearances in all competitions.

He has made six Premier League appearances for Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season. He returned from injury to feature in last night’s defeat to Manchester City at Wembley.

You can see footage of Alli putting pen to paper on his new deal in the video below.