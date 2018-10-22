Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Leicester game
Arsenal trained at their London Colney base yesterday ahead of this evening’s return to Premier League action against Leicester City.
The Gunners have had a long wait since their last game, which was the comfortable 1-5 win at Fulham on Sunday, October 7.
But they will finally restart their season after the recent international break with a game against the Foxes at the Emirates Stadium.
You can see a selection of photos from yesterday’s training session below.
Ready for some Monday night @PremierLeague football under the lights ⚽💥 #yagunnersya #M1Ö @arsenal pic.twitter.com/UrIEmumLXW
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 21, 2018
Back to club duties @Arsenal #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/kChXMZaeoF
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) October 21, 2018
Mañana vuelve la Premier League
Premier League is back #ComeOnGunners🔴#LT11 pic.twitter.com/cYLmP6vFDH
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) October 21, 2018
Back to business after the international break #premierleague #em26 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/nIpNBsEtmh
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) October 21, 2018