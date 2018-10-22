Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Leicester game

Arsenal trained at their London Colney base yesterday ahead of this evening’s return to Premier League action against Leicester City.

The Gunners have had a long wait since their last game, which was the comfortable 1-5 win at Fulham on Sunday, October 7.

But they will finally restart their season after the recent international break with a game against the Foxes at the Emirates Stadium.

You can see a selection of photos from yesterday’s training session below.