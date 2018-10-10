Photos: Arsenal’s Lucas Torreira in Uruguay training

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has shared a selection of photos showing him in training with Uruguay.

After Sunday’s comprehensive victory over Fulham, the summer signing from Sampdoria jetted to South America to link up with his national team.

He posted pictures of him working in the gym and on the training pitch this week.

Torreira and his team-mates face South Korea in a friendly on Friday. The Gunners man indicated that he is currently focused on that match.

Writing on Twitter in Spanish, he said: “We continue to work thinking about the Friday match with South Korea.”