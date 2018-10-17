Photos: Laurent Koscielny returns to outdoor training

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has started training on grass as he steps up his recovery from an achilles injury.

The French veteran has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in the Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid last season.

As the Gunners returned to London Colney after the international break, Koscielny was able to join his team-mates for some outdoor training.

But he is not yet ready for full training and a return to action is likely to be another three or four weeks away.

Here are some photos of Koscielny in action today.