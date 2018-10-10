Photos: Liverpool players in training with their national teams
Liverpool’s international players have jetted off around the world to link up with their national teams for their forthcoming fixtures.
They have been on a variety of far-flung training pitches being put through their paces by their international coaches this week.
Here are a selection of photos of members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad in training on international duty. Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker, England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Netherlands duo Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum are among those who feature.
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) October 9, 2018
— Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) October 9, 2018
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) October 9, 2018
Estamos de volta! pic.twitter.com/I2ypTBQDbB
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) October 8, 2018