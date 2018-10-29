Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retweets fan’s tweet criticising his substitution vs Crystal Palace

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has retweet a tweet from a fan that criticised Unai Emery’s decision to substitute him during yesterday’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Gabon international had given the Gunners a 1-2 lead at Selhurst Park, but was taken off in the 78th minute and replaced by Aaron Ramsey.

Arsenal’s official Twitter account posted a stat that Aubameyang had scored with each of his six shots on goal in the Premier League.

That prompted a supporter to reply: “Then why are you replacing him? Why not let him score again?”

Aubameyang retweeted that comment, which suggests that he disagreed with the decision to substitute him.

With Mesut Ozil pushing past Emery and throwing his gloves to the ground after being replaced by Danny Welbeck with 22 minutes left, it means two of the Gunners’ three substitutions prompted a show of dissent from the players involved.