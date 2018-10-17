Post-international break Chelsea vs Man Utd team news

High-flying Chelsea and struggling Manchester United return to Premier League action after the international break with an important game against each other at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Blues boss Maurizio Sarri and United counterpart Jose Mourinho will have nervously awaiting the outcome of the raft of international games to see which of their players would emerge unscathed and which would report for duty carrying fresh injuries.

For Chelsea, defender Antonio Rudiger was called up for Germany’s matches against France and the Netherlands, but pulled out due to a groin injury. A slight strain is expected to have recovered sufficiently for him to be considered for selection against United.

Teenage midfielder Ethan Ampadu was forced off early in the second-half of Wales’ 1-4 defeat to Spain last Thursday. He is a slight doubt due to a knee injury.

For United, Marouane Fellaini (groin), Luke Shaw (ankle), Nemanja Matic (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knee) are all minor doubts. All suffered injuries while on international duty, with the exception of Shaw, who reported for duty with England but was forced to withdraw from the squad to face Croatia and Spain due to his injury.

United are also without Jesse Lingard (groin) and Marcos Rojo, while Ander Herrera is a slight doubt due to a knock.