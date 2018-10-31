Predicted Arsenal team to play Blackpool

Arsenal face League One side Blackpool in a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

The game comes hot on the heels of Thursday’s Europa League win over Sporting Lisbon and Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League, so coach Unai Emery is likely to rotate for this third game in six days.

Veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech is expected to make his first appearance since September. He has lost his place in the team to summer signing Bernd Leno since picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 Premier League win over Watford.

Emery must decide whether captain Laurent Koscielny, who is back in training but hasn’t played since April, is fit enough to get some playing time under his belt. The chances are he isn’t.

Full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles has recovered from a leg fracture and could feature.

Hector Bellerin is unlikely to be risked after straining a muscle at Selhurst Park last weekend.

Defenders Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac (both hamstring) are unlikely to be rushed back for this match.

Predicted Arsenal XI vs Blackpool

Cech, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Smith Rowe, Willock, Welbeck