Real Madrid join race to sign Aaron Ramsey

Real Madrid are the latest club to express an interest in signing Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer, according to Team Talk.

The Wales international is out of contract at the end of the season. The Gunners recently withdrew their offer of a new deal after talks broke down.

Ramsey is now widely expected to leave the Emirates Stadium when his deal expires, and would be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club from January 1.

Madrid could launch an attempt to sign him in a cut-price deal in the January transfer window as they prepare for life after Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the articles claims.

Gareth Bale has reportedly been asked about the prospect of his countryman joining him at Santiago Bernabeu.

But Los Blancos face competition from Serie A side AC Milan, as well as Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, who are also keen on Ramsey.