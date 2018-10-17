Sadio Mane undergoes surgery

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has undergone surgery on a hand injury, the club has confirmed.

The in-form forward sustained the injury while on international duty with Senegal. He is believed to have broken his thumb while taking part in a training session. He attended hospital and subsequently missed a African Nations Cup qualifier against Sudan.

Having returned to the UK, he had a procedure performed at hospital this morning, with members of the Reds’ medical staff in attendance to observe the operation. The surgery was deemed to have been successful.

Liverpool’s statement says Mane’s recovery will now be monitored ahead of this weekend’s return to Premier League action against Huddersfield Town.

Mane, aged 26, would have been expected to start Saturday’s game if fit. There will be extra pressure on Jurgen Klopp to play him given that another of his all-star forward line, Mo Salah, sustained a hamstring injury on international duty with Egypt.