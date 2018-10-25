Spurs advert mocking Arsenal and Chelsea comes back to bite them

A Tottenham Hotspur advert promoting their Champions League participation – and poking fun at Arsenal and Chelsea – has come back to bite them.

At the end of last season, Spurs published the ad that branded them: “The only place to watch UEFA Champions League in London.”

The Gunners and the Blues both missed out on qualification and are playing in the Europa League this season.

But with last night’s 2-2 draw at PSV Eindhoven leaving Spurs on one point after three Champions League matches, they are now staring down the barrel of a group stage exit.

With that in mind, the ad wording takes on new meaning.

Firstly, the “time is running out” line looks particularly prescient.

Secondly, the advert is supposed to be selling tickets to Spurs’ new stadium. With the construction project way behind schedule and still not finished, there is now a distinct possibility that Spurs won’t play a single Champions League game at their new stadium this season.