Spurs duo and Liverpool defender expected to come into England team to face Spain

England manager Gareth Southgate will make three changes for tonight’s Nations League clash with Spain in Seville, according to Sky Sports.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is expected to come into the side. He is set to replace Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Winks’ club-mate Kieran Trippier is also likely to start. Manchester City’s Kyle Walker was preferred at right-back for the 0-0 draw with Croatia last time out.

The other anticipated change will see Liverpool defender Joe Gomez replace suspended Manchester City centre-back John Stones at the heart of Southgate’s defence.

The inclusion of 22-year-old Winks is the only major experimentation afforded by the England boss.

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho impressed from the bench in his 13-minute cameo in Croatia, but he and 18-year-old Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, who is currently on loan at Derby Derby County, and Leicester City’s James Maddison will have to bide their time before getting their chance.

Probably England team to play Spain

Pickford, Trippier, Gomez, Maguire, Chilwell, Winks, Dier, Barkley, Rashford, Kane, Sterling.