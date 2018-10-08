Spurs fear Christian Eriksen has a chronic stomach injury

Tottenham Hotspur are concerned that Christian Eriksen may have a chronic stomach problem, according to Denmark coach Åge Hareide.

Eriksen has not played since September 22 and there are now fears at his club and national team that there could be long-running problems ahead with his abductor muscles.

Hareide is not hopeful of having the attacking midfielder available to face the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League next weekend.

According to Danish newspaper BT, he told Canal 9: “Such an injury can be chronic, and it is true that Tottenham also fears that.

“It is doubtful whether we will lure him to Dublin and make him play. I do not think that Tottenham is particularly interested in that.”

Asked whether Eriksen would be sidelined for weeks or months, he added: “I do not really know. You should ask our doctor.”

Eriksen, aged 26, joined Spurs from Ajax in an £11m deal in August 2013. He has since made 232 appearances and scored 57 goals for the north Londoners.

He started Spurs’ first six games of the 2018/19 campaign, but has not featured since the 1-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on September 22. He scored his only goal of the season so far in the 2-1 defeat to Champions League to Inter Milan last month.