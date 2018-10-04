Spurs players react to Barcelona defeat

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-4 defeat to Barcelona in a thrilling Champions League game at Wembley last night.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi ran the show for the Spanish champions, scoring two of their four goals.

Goals from Harry Kane and Erik Lamela twice put the north Londoners within a goal of the Catalan giants, but that was close as they got.

It means Spurs have lost their opening two group games of the competition.

After the final whistle, some of the Tottenham players took to social media to give their reaction to the game. Here’s what they had to say.

Disappointed with the result but proud of the fight and the way we kept going. We'll learn from it. Big games against PSV now in the group. #COYS #THFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/vglBRMzMHE — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 3, 2018

Disappointing result. Let's pick ourselves up & go again on Saturday 💪🏼 #COYS pic.twitter.com/n6eWvOYBeW — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) October 4, 2018