Spurs players react to beating West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have been reacting to their narrow victory over rivals West Ham United this afternoon.

Argentine winger Erik Lamela scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time to secure a 0-1 away win for Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino’s had to cling on, with Hugo Lloris producing a string of excellent saves to ensure his side left the London Stadium with all three points.

Here’s what match-winner Lamela and his team-mates had to say about the game.

3 puntos claves afuera de casa para seguir ahí arriba en la pelea … vamos equipo, a seguir 💪💪 3 big points to continue the fight up top! We keep on going 💪 #EL11 #COYS #premierleague pic.twitter.com/vytNT0CeNn — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) October 20, 2018

Great result!! Always nice to get the win in a derby😉#COYS — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) October 20, 2018

Gran victoria! 🙌🏾 Muy feliz por mis primeros 5️⃣0️⃣ partidos con el club! Por muchos más! Big victory and 🔝 clean sheet today 🔥💪🏾 We keep on going! Very happy for my 5️⃣0️⃣th appearance for the club! #COYS pic.twitter.com/Cg80VSaeYi — DAVINSON (@daosanchez26) October 20, 2018

Best way to slide back into the @premierleague after the international break 🔪💪🏻 Important derby win! #COYS pic.twitter.com/bZSoGkL7GG — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) October 20, 2018

Very important victory on the Derby ! Congrats to all the team 👊🏿 #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/1Gxh3s0nFM — Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) October 20, 2018

➕3️⃣!! Important victory on the derby! Congrats, @ErikLamela!

Triunfo importante en el derby! Felicitaciones Coco! 💪 #COYS pic.twitter.com/VClUdHf9Rh — Paulo Gazzaniga (@GazzanigaPaulo) October 20, 2018