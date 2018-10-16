Spurs players react to England’s win over Spain

England’s Tottenham Hotspur contingent have been giving their reaction to last night’s memorable win over Spain.

The Three Lions recorded a 2-3 win in Seville in their Nations League clash.

Spurs’ Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Kieran Trippier all started the match. Kane skippered the side and got an assist.

Here is what some of the group had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the game.

Big performance from the boys. Good pressing, clinical in front of goal and dug in. #ThreeLions #England pic.twitter.com/eDRkohjITo — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 15, 2018

Massive result against a very good team! Boys were excellent!! Come on England #threelions pic.twitter.com/TLVdoJgI1q — Harry Winks (@HarryWinks) October 15, 2018