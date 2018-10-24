Spurs star suggests they can still qualify for Champions League knockout rounds

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura says he and his team-mates still believe they can qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds.

The north Londoners appeared to be heading to victory at PSV Eindhoven this evening, but they were pegged back to a 2-2 draw.

The result leaves Spurs third in Group B, with just one point from their first three games.

But Lucas still believes they can overhaul Barcelona or Inter Milan to get out of the group.

Writing on Instagram after this evening’s game, he said: “As long as we have a chance, we will always believe. God’s plan!”