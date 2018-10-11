Skip to main content

Spurs striker Harry Kane reflects on his shift as the club’s goalkeeper

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been reminiscing about his brief spell in goal for the club.

In a Europa League game against Asteras Tripoli in 2014, Kane was a makeshift goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris was sent-off.

The England international posted on social media to joke that he had come a long way in the past four years. His tweet was accompanied by a photo of the World Cup golden boot winner training with the Three Lions today.

Kane’s cameo did not go well. He let Jeronimo Barrales’ free-kick go under his body to give the Greek side a late consolation goal in a 5-1 win for Spurs.

You can see Kane playing in goal in the game against Asteras Tripoli in the video below.