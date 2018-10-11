Spurs striker Harry Kane reflects on his shift as the club’s goalkeeper

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has been reminiscing about his brief spell in goal for the club.

In a Europa League game against Asteras Tripoli in 2014, Kane was a makeshift goalkeeper after Hugo Lloris was sent-off.

The England international posted on social media to joke that he had come a long way in the past four years. His tweet was accompanied by a photo of the World Cup golden boot winner training with the Three Lions today.

Kane’s cameo did not go well. He let Jeronimo Barrales’ free-kick go under his body to give the Greek side a late consolation goal in a 5-1 win for Spurs.

You can see Kane playing in goal in the game against Asteras Tripoli in the video below.